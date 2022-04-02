AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.31. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.38. 795,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,929. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.