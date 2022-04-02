Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.