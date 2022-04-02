Ameris Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ABCB opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

