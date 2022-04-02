Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.73, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

