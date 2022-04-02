American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $217.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.24. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

