American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Public Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American Public Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.