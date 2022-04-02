American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,783,716 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $8.01.

AXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 580,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 191,160 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

