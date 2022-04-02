America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

ATAX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ATAX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. 101,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,579. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $396.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors are going to reverse split on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.