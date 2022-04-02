Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.56

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.56 and last traded at $94.28, with a volume of 9076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $305,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.