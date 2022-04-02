AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald Sells 25,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC opened at $23.30 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

