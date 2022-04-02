Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

