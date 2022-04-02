Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

ARR traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.85. 50,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,624. The stock has a market cap of C$314.19 million and a P/E ratio of -68.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

