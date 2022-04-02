AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATGFF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. AltaGas has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $22.84.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

