Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

ALTG stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 333,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $446.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

