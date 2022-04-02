Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 333,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,509. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

