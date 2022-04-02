Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.37 and last traded at $55.94. Approximately 16,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 690,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

