Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Raised to $79.00 at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

