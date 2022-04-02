Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,617,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after buying an additional 1,088,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after buying an additional 936,051 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 126.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after buying an additional 1,626,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at about $31,257,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,896 shares of company stock worth $463,919 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

