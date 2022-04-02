Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,516,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in KT during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KT by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE KT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

