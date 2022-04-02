Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 95,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $553.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

