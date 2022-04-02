Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $60.55 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 730,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in YETI by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after buying an additional 262,116 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,951,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in YETI by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,284,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

YETI opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.