Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 292,039 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 292,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

SPGI opened at $407.88 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.40 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

