Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 787,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,194,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $154.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $154.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.59.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

