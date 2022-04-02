Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,681,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

