Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

ANTM opened at $499.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.05 and a 52-week high of $505.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.58. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.