Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ALLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allot Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

ALLT opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $304.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications (Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.