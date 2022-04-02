Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 1,312,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

