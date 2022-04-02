Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.
ALGT opened at $160.17 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.58.
In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
