Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

ALGT opened at $160.17 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

