Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company.

Y opened at $854.82 on Thursday. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $702.65 and a 200-day moving average of $676.05.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Alleghany by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

