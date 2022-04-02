Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $43,192,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,881,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

