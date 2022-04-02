Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.60 and traded as high as C$10.87. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.82, with a volume of 694,797 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -35.38%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.