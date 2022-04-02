Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

AKTS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 181,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $357.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

