AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 397 ($5.20).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.31) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

AJB opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 313.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 362.33. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.22).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

