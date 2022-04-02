Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.80.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.00.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.