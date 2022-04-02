AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

