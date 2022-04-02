AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan Purchases 3,221 Shares

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Rating) insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan bought 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.74 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of A$24,930.54 ($18,744.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.02%. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

