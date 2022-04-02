Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

