AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.13.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGFMF remained flat at $$5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.