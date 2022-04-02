Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have commented on AVTE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $29.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 246,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 8,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

