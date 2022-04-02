Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
Several research analysts have commented on AVTE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $29.43.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.