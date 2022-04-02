AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Issues Earnings Results

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AERC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. 1,002,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,098. AeroClean Technologies has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

