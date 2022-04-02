AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AeroClean Technologies stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 1,002,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30. AeroClean Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About AeroClean Technologies (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.