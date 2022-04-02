Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.13

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.13 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 74.70 ($0.98). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 74.70 ($0.98), with a volume of 85 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The company has a market cap of £6.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

