Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 36,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 120,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.