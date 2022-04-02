Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Increased to €5.60 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AEG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.39.

Get Aegon alerts:

NYSE AEG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.