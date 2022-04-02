AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 69,229 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,229 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 61,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GAB opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

