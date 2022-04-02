AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,481 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Mattel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

MAT stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

