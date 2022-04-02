AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of UTF stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
