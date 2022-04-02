AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,338 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $123,304,000 after buying an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,163,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 307.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,018,000 after buying an additional 622,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $42.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

