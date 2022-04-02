AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.50. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

