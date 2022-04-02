AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 234 UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $707.79 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1-year low of $526.67 and a 1-year high of $895.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $655.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $751.58.

